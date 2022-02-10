Community notes

Jazz concert
Music at St. Alban’s and Gethsemane Baptist Church will be partnering to sponsor a free jazz concert at Gethsemane, 565 Jetton St., Davidson, on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The Noel Freidline Trio — Zack Page and Rick Dior, both on drums, and Noel Freidline, on piano — will be performing. All attending this live concert are expected to wear masks and social distance to the extent possible. Information about any changes to these plans will be available at M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Quartet concert
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will present The Ron Brendle Quartet in concert featuring John Spurrier on drums, Troy Conn and Scott Sawyer, both playing guitar, and Ron Brendle on bass. Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the program will feature a mixture of contemporary and original jazz music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 per person, $25 per couple and $10 for students. For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-5659.
Tour planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an on demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.
Women and heart health
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, virtual (online) seminar, “Women and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness. The presentation will be Feb. 15 at noon and will be presented by family medicine physician Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, M.D., of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks and Denver. She will discuss women and heart disease, prevention, signs and symptoms and treatment.
For more information and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.
Women’s Day of Reflection
All women, high school age to 100, are invited to join for a Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road. The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.
Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. You are asked to please register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.
Barbecue fundraiser
The Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church is selling whole smoked pork butts. Cost is $38 each with proceeds benefiting missions and local charities. Orders should be placed online at willchapumc.org/umm by Feb. 13. Preorders are required as there will be no sales on pick-up day.
A drive-thru pick up will be held Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 575 Brawley School Road.
Newcomers class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10. If interested, contact Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Tax appointments
The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is located at 202 N. Church St., and the phone number is 704-662-3337.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesday of February from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.