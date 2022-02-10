Community notes

Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. You are asked to please register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.

Barbecue fundraiser

The Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church is selling whole smoked pork butts. Cost is $38 each with proceeds benefiting missions and local charities. Orders should be placed online at willchapumc.org/umm by Feb. 13. Preorders are required as there will be no sales on pick-up day.

A drive-thru pick up will be held Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 575 Brawley School Road.

Newcomers class