Community notes

Interventional cardiology
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, virtual (online) seminar, “Interventional Cardiology and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Awareness Month. The presentation is Feb. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. and will be presented by Brian Waits, M.D., FACC, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville.
For more information regarding the Heart Health Awareness Month seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information about Dr. Waits or to schedule an appointment, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com.
Fish on Fridays
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.
Tour planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.
Tax appointments
The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is at 202 N. Church Street, and the phone number is 704-662-3337.
Joint pain treatment
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in March entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for March 1 from 6-7 p.m.
Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.