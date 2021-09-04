Community notes

If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99LNRMC(56762).

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

Newcomers’ class

Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.