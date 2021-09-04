Community notes

Joint pain seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled “Joint Pain Treatment Options” on Sept. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend the presentation, additional seminars will be offered. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Goggle Meet.
Golf tournament
The United Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel UMC is sponsoring a golf tournament Sept. 24 at the Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville.
Check-in will begin that Friday at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The format of play will be Captain’s Choice, four person teams of both men and women. Cost to participate is $75. There will be special hole-in-one prizes.
Hole sponsors at $100 each and golfers are being sought. Those wishing to be a sponsor or join tournament play may send a check to WCUMC, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Sign up forms for both players and sponsors may be found on the church’s website at https://www.willchapumc.org/community/umm.
Proceeds will go to support local missions including Habitat for Humanity, The Christian Mission and FeedNC.
Cruise-in
Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its fifth annual cruise-in Sept. 18 at 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. This free, family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sept. 25.
Rocky Mount Cruise-In is open to all makes, models and years. No preregistration is required since there is no fee to show vehicles. A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information.
There will also be free food, music, trophies awarded and prize drawings for attendees throughout the event. For additional information, email cars@rockymountchurch.com.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free, monthly educational seminars, "Understanding Your Weight Loss Options." The in-person seminar will be Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar is Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville.
Those participating in either seminar are encouraged to secure their reservation early as space fills quickly. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminar, sharing information on a variety of weight loss options with a question and answer period to follow.
If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99LNRMC(56762).
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.
Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Grief workshop
Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 – a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This workshop will meet Sept. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Masks are required to attend this group. Registration is also required, and space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Fall classes
Center Stage Alliance, 110 W. Allison St., a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) is opening this fall and offering expert training in the arts to the community. Opening this September, they will offer a variety of classes in the arts, as well as begin working on community productions.
Fall classes will begin Sept. 16 for ages 18 years and younger. Class options will include music/acting, art/makeup, and dance. Registration for classes is open on the website at www.centerstagealliance.org. Students will be learning skills in preparation for auditions at Center Stage Alliance's spring show, a fun family musical!
For more information on classes, registration and auditions, visit the website, www.centerstagealliance.org.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting several tours and classes in September. Registration is required for each, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the event. For information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Events include:
- An interactive tour Sept. 27 at noon involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
- The infant care class will be Sept. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.
- A breastfeeding class will be offered Sept. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
- Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Sept. 15 and 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
- Infant/child CPR class will be held Sept. 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person – DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents, you are encouraged to bring your children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Sneaker Soiree
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. There will be dinner, drinks and dancing, an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, wine pull and more. All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.
To learn more and buy tickets and/or sponsor the event, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com.