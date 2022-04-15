Community notes

Free yoga planned

What's better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in St. Patrick's backyard? Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor on the first Saturday of each month at the Mooresville church, 164 Fairview Road. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free childcare will be provided. Contact 704-663-5659 for more information.

M@SA concert

Music at St. Alban’s next concert, featuring VOX, Charlotte’s premier semi-professional choir, is scheduled for April 24 at 3 p.m. and will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Also participated will be jazz singer Dawn Anthony and pianist/composer Lovell Bradford.

A youth recital will begin at 2:20 p.m. and a meet-the-artists reception will conclude the event. The concert will also be available via live streaming. For more information, visit www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Cookie dough fundraiser

St. Therese Catholic Church’s Little Way Preschool is hosting a fundraiser selling cookie dough in order to raise money for its emergency tuition assistance.

Orders may be placed through April 26 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a preschool student or parent or by going online at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.

Orders that are placed online can be picked up May 12 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the church, 217 Brawley School Road in the front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Cookie dough orders placed with a student or parents will be picked up and distributed by the parent.

Charity golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will be holding a charity golf tournament May 13 at Mooresville Golf Club, 205 Golf Course Drive. The tournament will be one of the council’s principal fundraisers this year to support many charitable efforts, including FeedNC, intellectually challenged children and classrooms, The Christian Mission, Special Olympics, Welcome Home Veterans and the Pregnancy Center of Mooresville.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certficiates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and also for door prizes. Visit kofc7406.org and click under “Council Annoucements” for both sponsorship and golfer registration information.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during April. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing is scheduled for April 28 from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant/child CPR class will be held April 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education is a two-part course and will be held April 20 and 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Grief support

Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion every Thursday in April from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The group will also be offered virtually on the same days and times via Zoom. Instructions for participation will be provided at the time of registration.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Benefit concert

Rockin’ for a Reason is coming up April 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Daveste Vineyard in Troutman featuring Too Much. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening. This annual concert will be held to help Pharos Parenting fight child abuse and neglect. Tickets are available and can be purchased at pharosparenting/org or call 704-878-2227. There will be food trucks, wine sales and dancing as well.

Summer camp

Registration has begun for the annual summer camp activities which are planned for 2022 through Mooresville Parks & Recreation. Some of the activities offered will be afterschool, basketball, soccer, tennis, technology, nature-themed programs and more. Visit Mooresvillerecreation.org to view the entire program listing. To register, call 704-663-7026.

Center classes

The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church Street. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.