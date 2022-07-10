Community notes

Bible camp

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be providing a Fruit of the Spirit Kids Bible Retreat on July 11-13. Children, ages 4 through sixth grade, are invited to come enjoy Bible classes, games and food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch served.

VBS planned

Mount Mourne Church of God, 1447 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, will be having its VBS July 16-22 from 6-8 p.m. using the theme of “Spark Studios.” To register, call 704-892-0101.

Free hot dogs

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be providing free hot dogs Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. This will be outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal, are invited to join them.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Online support group

Carolina Caring will offer a free online support group July 13 from 4-5 p.m. Entitled Support for the Journey, this group is open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Parenting class

Pharos Parenting will be hosting a free parenting class for parents of older children. The class, Love & Logic, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville. Beginning July 11, the class will meet Mondays from 6-8 p.m. for six weeks from July 11 through Aug. 15. There is no cost to attend.

This class could help parents of any age children, but especially those age seven and older. For details, call 704-878-2227 or contact Laurie, clinical director, at laurie@pharosparenting.org. To register, call the number above or visit pharosparenting.org.

Ice cream social

Felicity Manor is inviting all Mooresville area widows and widowers, along with their families, to come and enjoy complimentary ice cream sundaes, featuring homemade brownies and all the toppings. This third annual Come for the Scoop ice cream event will be held July 10 from 2:30-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. RSVP on their Facebook page or it will be fine if you just show up, noted founder Jill Lowe.

Weight loss seminars

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.

The first in-person seminar will be July 13 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be July 25 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).