Community notes

Lunch & Learn

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will have a Lunch & Learn program June 12 after worship at approximately 11:50 a.m. A guest speaker will present information about Davidson Lifeline, an organization that supports mental health awareness and suicide prevention to create compassion, connection and community. All are invited to join them to learn more about this critical and timely topic in the community. Child care will be provided so all may attend. A light lunch will be served, and this event is free and open to the public.

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross in their mobile unit June 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road in Mooresville. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner June 17 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert in addition to the baked spaghetti. Eat in or takeout will both be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Diabetes seminar

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.

The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes seminar is a part of “Journey to a Healthier Me,” a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with pre-diabetes. The free online seminar is June 30 at 6 p.m. with registration required.

To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to each participant on their class date.

Senior prom planned

The Fab at Fifty-Five+ event is approaching. A senior prom is scheduled for June 18 with lots of fun activities on the menu. Mooresville’s second annual senior prom for seniors age 55 and older will be from 7-11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Gateway Boulevard in Mooresville. There will be dinner, dancing, a scavenger hunt, comic entertainment by comedian Church Mother Zelma and more.

Cost is $50 for singles and $90 for couples. Payment can be made via Givelify App, Cash App: $FOFMI. For additional information, call Pastor Gloria Leach at 443-326-1943 or glorialeach085@gmail.com.

Healthy joints seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar June 21 from noon to 1 p.m. entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. There will be an opportunity for questions afterward.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.