Community notes

Santa’s Workshop

Santa’s Workshop at the South Iredell Senior Center, located in the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville, had its grand opening Nov. 6, but the sale will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of November or everything sells out, whichever comes first. Drop by during these hours and check out the various items for sale.

Chicken pie supper

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will have a chicken pie supper Nov. 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. Takeout or eat-in will be available. Cost is $9 per plate, and will include, in addition to the chicken pie, green beans, slaw and dessert.

Annual bazaar

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will be holding its annual bazaar Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. There will be lots of holiday shopping opportunities available with multiple vendors and crafters on hand along with homemade desserts for sale. Proceeds from the special event will go to FeedNC and the Christian Mission.

Greek pastry sale

