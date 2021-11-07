Community notes

Santa’s Workshop
Santa’s Workshop at the South Iredell Senior Center, located in the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville, had its grand opening Nov. 6, but the sale will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of November or everything sells out, whichever comes first. Drop by during these hours and check out the various items for sale.
Chicken pie supper
Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will have a chicken pie supper Nov. 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. Takeout or eat-in will be available. Cost is $9 per plate, and will include, in addition to the chicken pie, green beans, slaw and dessert.
Annual bazaar
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will be holding its annual bazaar Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. There will be lots of holiday shopping opportunities available with multiple vendors and crafters on hand along with homemade desserts for sale. Proceeds from the special event will go to FeedNC and the Christian Mission.
Greek pastry sale
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiethes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 12 and raises money for local outreach ministries.
Orders must be placed by Dec. 6 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.
Piano concert
Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a live concert Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, and will feature sisters, Cynthia Lawing and Gloria Cook. Prior to their concert, student pianist Evan Brezicki will perform at 2:20 p.m.
M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may also hear the concert via live streaming. For more information about COVID protocols and the streaming option, consult www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Port-A-Pit chicken
Boy Scout Troop 166 will be sponsoring its 23rd annual Port-A-Pit chicken sale Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville. This will be a carryout only event. Cost is $12 per plate, which includes half a chicken, baked beans, slaw and roll. Preorder tickets from a Troop 166 Scout or pick up preordered tickets Nov. 8 or 15 from 7-8 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, downstairs next to the drive-thru car canopy, or call the office at 704-664-5275 and order tickets Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon or 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 12.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesday of November from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.