Community notes

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 2. This drive-thru only meal will be 4-7 p.m. at a cost of $10 for adult plates, $5 for a child or small plate, and $3 for extra dessert.

In addition to the homemade chicken and dumplings, the meal will include green beans, sweet potatoes, applesauce and/or slaw, roll and homemade pound cake or brownies. For details, call 704-663-3683.

Chorus concert

The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus will be presenting a free concert for all ages featuring holiday classics Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, and Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius. There will be a tree lighting and reception to follow at the Dec. 3 event. For additional information, visit www.nmccsings.org.

Joints seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar Nov. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. The seminar, entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” will feature Orthopedic Nurse Navigator Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, property body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend, there will be additional seminars offered throughout the year.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Greek pastry sale

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Pastry Sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiethes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia, toffee, plus gift boxes with assortments of pastries.

Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 11 and raises money for local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 5 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec, 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.

Hanging of Greens

The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens service Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service of decorating the church for Advent/Christmas and understanding the meaning will include music selections from The Grace Note Handbells, WAM Jr. Choir, WAM Kids Choir, Jubilee Handbells and sanctuary choir. This service will also include congregational carol singing.

The public is invited to attend. First Baptist Church is located at 150 S. Church St. For additional information, visit www.fbcmooresvile.com or call 704-664-2324.