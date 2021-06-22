Community notes

Ice cream social
Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social will be held July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center 757 Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.
Parking lot bazaar
The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’x18” at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or contact at dauten@sainttherese.net. Several items are prohibited to be sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.
Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. Vendors selling water, soda or food will have a $10 surcharge. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser
Artwork on display
There is a duo exhibition going on of the artwork of Brenda Pokorney and Elijah Kell. The exhibit, entitled Glass in Bloom, is in the Skylight Gallery in Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville and will be held through July 29.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”
The online virtual seminar will be June 28 at 6:30 pm, hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminar with a question and answer period to follow. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
“Mourning”
Coffee Break
Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good ‘Mourning’ Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
This online group meets every third Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. via Zoom. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Sneaker Soiree
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. There will be dinner, drinks and dancing, an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, wine pull and more. All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.