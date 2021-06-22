Community notes

Ice cream social

Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social will be held July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center 757 Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.

Parking lot bazaar

The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’x18” at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or contact at dauten@sainttherese.net. Several items are prohibited to be sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.

Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. Vendors selling water, soda or food will have a $10 surcharge. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser

Artwork on display