Community notes

Cantata
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will share its Christmas cantata Dec. 19 during the 11 a.m. worship service, with a covered dish lunch to follow.
Christmas cards wanted
There’s still time to participate in this Christmas card project for widows.
Felicity Manor Gives Back, a community outreach of Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, is putting out a call for Christmas cards to help make Christmas special for widows in the community. Any variety of Christmas card with a signature or a note in an unsealed enveloped would be greatly appreciated. They are hoping to be able to have several cards for each widow to open.
The deadline is Dec. 17, and the cards can be mailed to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville. Felicity Manor has a community mailbox located at 753 Oakridge Farm Highway. The mailbox, which is gray and is labeled Felicity Manor, sits off the parking lot behind Freedom Christian Center Church, and the cards can be left in this box, as well.
Please note those wishing to share greeting cards with the widows for any other special occasion can leave them in the community mailbox year-round.
Christmas concert
Musically Yours, a local string quartet featuring Jayne Sprinkle, Randall Sprinkle, Brandi Nolish and Denys Daigle, will be performing at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church for a Christmas concert. They will be joined by vocalist Megan Mayhoff and guitarist Brad Bailey. The concert is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The program will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 per peson, $25 per couple and $10 for students.
Christmas crafts
The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., will be having two Christmas craft opportunities at the center. RSVPs are needed for both events by calling 704-662-3337. The first, planned for Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a Christmas centerpiece craft with live greenery. The second, scheduled for Dec. 22 from 1-3 p.m., is a button snowman craft with a wooden backdrop.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Events are:
- An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next tour is Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
- Breastfeeding class will be offered Dec. 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
- Childbirth education is a two-part course with classes planned for Dec. 15 and 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet and cost is $50.
- Infant/child CPR class is Dec. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Christmas performance
ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) will be performing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” Dec. 17-19 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. For more information, visit www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com, call 704-707-6757 or email actartisticdir1@gmail.com.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.