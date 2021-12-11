Community notes

Christmas concert

Musically Yours, a local string quartet featuring Jayne Sprinkle, Randall Sprinkle, Brandi Nolish and Denys Daigle, will be performing at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church for a Christmas concert. They will be joined by vocalist Megan Mayhoff and guitarist Brad Bailey. The concert is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The program will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 per peson, $25 per couple and $10 for students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christmas crafts

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., will be having two Christmas craft opportunities at the center. RSVPs are needed for both events by calling 704-662-3337. The first, planned for Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a Christmas centerpiece craft with live greenery. The second, scheduled for Dec. 22 from 1-3 p.m., is a button snowman craft with a wooden backdrop.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.