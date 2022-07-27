Community notes

Rummage sale

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, is hosting its 2022 huge rummage sale beginning with a pre-sale Aug. 5 from 4-8 p.m. for a $5 donation at the door. The sale continues Aug. 6 with free entrance from 7:30 to noon and a bag sale — fill a bag for $5 — from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Mooresville community, going to St. Therese Little Way Preschool, Community Pregnancy Center, Christian Mission, FeedNC, the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House and St. Therese Catholic Church.

Donations will continue to be accepted for the sale until Aug. 2. For information, visit sainttherese.net/rummage-sale.

Tent meeting

A community tent meeting will be held in Mooresville under the big tent from 6-8 p.m. at 509 S. Broad St. Minister Anthony Hailey, of Charlotte, will be the special guest speaker. Mooresville Christian Outreach and Victory Christian Center are serving as sponsors of the tent meeting. Pastor Jim Carr is senior pastor of Mooresville Christian Outreach, and Pastor Robyn Gool is senior pastor of Victory Christian Center. All are invited to attend and hear the Good News.

Cruise-in

Brakes ‘n Shakes is held every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at Steak ‘n Shake, 635 River Highway, Mooresville. All makes and models are welcome to this free cruise-in. The next event will be held Aug. 2.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” or Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. To register and for additional information, visit the Events tab at lnrmc.com. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Car & motorcycle show

The Guardians of the Children Mooresville Chapter will be hosting its second annual back to school supply drive car and motorcycle show. Scheduled for July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the event will be at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the registration fee is a donation, either monetary or school supplies. There also will be a kid zone with multiple fun activities.

Blood drive

The urgent need for blood donations remains a critical concern, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to help meet this need by hosting the “Be-a-Lifesaver” American Red Cross blood drive in Mooresville from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at 148 Lazy Lane.

As a thank you, the American Red Cross will give blood donors a $10 gift certificate from a selection of participating merchants and enter them in a sweepstakes to win gasoline for a year.

While walk-ins are welcome, donors are invited to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter “be-a-lifesaver” in the search box.

Concert planned

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting gospel pianist David Musselman in concert Aug. 6. Doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be taken.

Musselman has performed in every state and several countries throughout the world for many years as a concert pianist and gospel evangelist.

VBS scheduled

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad Street, is planning a Project-With-A-Purpose that will let the kids in the community show Jesus’ love to families. This will be a part of HayDay Vacation Bible School 2022. The event will begin July 29 from 6-8:30 p.m., continue on Saturday at the times and conclude Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday will include a review of the activities of the last two days, food, fun and games.

Pre-registration for children age 3 to just completed fifth grade is available at sbcmooresville.com or by texting VBS to 704-270-5727.

Grief support group

Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week in person support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning Aug. 2 and continuing every Thursday in August from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Palliative Medicine Clinic, 9735 Kincey Ave., Suite 202, in Huntersville.

Space is limited. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.