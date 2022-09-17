Community notes

Fundraiser planned

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser Sept. 23. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. Chicken and rib dinners will be available. For additional information call the church at 704-664-5493.

Church celebrates

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., will be celebrating its 108th birthday Sept. 18 by “Remembering the Days of Old” with an old fashioned homecoming with dinner on the grounds. Sunday school and Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. Dr. Hugh Cooper, previous interim minister, will be the speaker for the worship service at 10:15 a.m., and Dr. Karen Gearrald, special gifted guest pianist, will accompany Randy Hart in directing the special Homecoming Choir.

Lunch will be served immediately after the worship service. The congregation would love to invite Southside members, friends, and the community to join them for the celebration.

Pastor David Klinedinst is pastor of the local congregation.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days.” All are invited to join in every night in October from 7-8 p.m. for Preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at: Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Homecoming planned

Prospect Presbyterian Church will be celebrating homecoming Sept. 18 with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Scott Wilkerson. Lunch will follow in the Family Life Center, 9425 W. N.C. 152. For additional information, visit the church website at prospectchurchnc.com.

Bible studies

All women, don’t miss out. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, is offering Bible studies. Coffee and breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall and classes start at 10 a.m.

Studies will include: Agents of Babylon, Jesus In Me, Wrestling Hurricanes and John 1-12. For more information and to register, go to willchapumc.org/register.

Garden club celebration

The Mooresville Garden Club, which was formed in 1948 and federated in 1952, is making plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary. In preparation of this milestone event, they are searching for memorabilia of garden club items from the formation of the club to the present.

For those who would like to share items with the club for the observance, contact Robin Perry, chairperson of the club’s anniversary celebration, at Mcg75th@yahoo.com.

Day of Sass

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Day of Sass. Do you know an amazing woman in North Carolina with cancer? Want to make her feel special and give her a day full of joy? Nominate someone to participate in this day by clicking on the nomination form at: https://tinyurl.com/DayofSass2022.

The event is planned for Oct. 4 at Fields at Skycrest in Cleveland. During the day, participants will receive free makeovers and professional photos with their families.

Classic car show

Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road, is hosting its sixth annual cruise-in Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Oct. 1. This fun and free family-friendly event is open to cars of all makes, models and years. Preregister to avoid the line and to receive dash plaque upon arrival at https://rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in.

A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information on the day of the show as well. Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks will also be available, along with music from the ‘50s through the ‘80s.

For more information, visit https://rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in, text organizer Karl Gerwitz at 704-634-9392 or email questions to cars@rockymountchurch.com.