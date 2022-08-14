Community notes

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Meet and greet

The North Mecklenburg Chorus is inviting those interested in joining the choir to come to a Meet and Mingle on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville.

The event will offer the opportunity to meet the singers and artistic director Todd Barnhill and to learn about their plans for the fall session. For more information, visit www.nmccsings.org.

Cruise-in

Brakes ‘n Shakes is held every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at Steak ‘n Shake, 635 River Highway in Mooresville. All makes and models are welcome to this free cruise-in. The next event will be held Aug. 16.

Special service

Beautifully Broken, a special community prayer and healing service, will be held at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 571 S. Main St., Troutman, on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Beauty For Ashes Ministry’s Angela Byers will be the host with Sharnetta Clark-Gordon serving as the emcee.

The Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of Hunters and Morrows Chapel United Methodist churches, will speak and Will and Adrienne Beatty of Columbia, South Carolina, will bring special music.

Calling volunteers

A volunteer meeting is planned for Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. for all Felicity Manor volunteer care teams, volunteers and others interested in learning more about the future residential care facility for widowed women. The meeting will be held in downtown Mooresville at the United Way Office, 404 N. Main St.

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers will be hosting American Red Cross blood drives Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their mobile unit, outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, located at 131 Medical Park Road, in Mooresville.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”

Weight loss seminar

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman is hosting a free online educational seminar, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options” on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Ryan Heider, M.D.., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures. A question and answer period will follow. For information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).