Community notes

Church service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have just one service on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot, at which time the newly elected elders will be installed.

Fundraiser

Sam's Xpress and Evening Exchange Club are offering a fundraiser to benefit the club's programs of service of Americanism, community service, youth and prevention of child abuse. Please note that this fundraiser has been extended until the end of the year.

When purchasing a $20 Sam's Xpress Car Wash, if you enter code #4002, the Evening Exchange Club will receive 50% of the cost ($10). Also, you'll receive a bar code that allows you to get another car wash, for free, within 4 days.

Santa’s virtual mission

Santa needs help to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Therefore, every Tuesday in December at 9 a.m., the South Iredell Senior Center will post a mission task on Facebook for others to complete. The first person to complete the mission and post a picture to their Facebook page will get a gift from Santa. Missions may be things like bake Christmas cookies, decorate your tree, send Christmas cards and more.

Tour planned

An interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be held Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.