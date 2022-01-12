Community notes

Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Workshop

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off 2022 with a professional development BusinessWorks! on Jan. 14 from 8:30-10 a.m.

The workshop, entitled “Six Pillars of Achieving YOUR Goals in 2022,” will be presented by Mooresville resident and lake leader, ActionCoach David Dowdy. It is open to all, and can be attended either in person at the chamber office, 19900 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius, or via Zoom. To register, call 704-892-1922 or email chamber@lakenormanchamber.org.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Spaghetti dinner