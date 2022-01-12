Community notes

Blood drive
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, will host an American Red Cross blood drive Jan. 13 from 2:30-6:45 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule online for a Quick Pass or call the church office at 704-664-1514 to reserve a time.
Year of the Tree
2022 is the Year of the Tree for North Carolina State Parks. Join a park ranger Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman, to learn about how trees grow and why they are so important. Meet at the Visitor Center. For more information about the programs at the park, call 704-528-6350. All CDC and N.C. COVID-19 restrictions must be followed.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.
Workshop
The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off 2022 with a professional development BusinessWorks! on Jan. 14 from 8:30-10 a.m.
The workshop, entitled “Six Pillars of Achieving YOUR Goals in 2022,” will be presented by Mooresville resident and lake leader, ActionCoach David Dowdy. It is open to all, and can be attended either in person at the chamber office, 19900 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius, or via Zoom. To register, call 704-892-1922 or email chamber@lakenormanchamber.org.
Fish on Fridays
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Jan. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.
Concert set
Music at St. Alban’s will live stream a concert entitled “Voilá Viola” at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 by the highly acclaimed Duo Amabile. Performing on piano and viola, Katya and Matvey Lapin will present compositions by J.S. Bach, Robert Fuchs, and Franz Schubert.
Because of the COVID surge, this concert will have no live audience, but will be streamed live at no charge. For information about accessing the streamed event, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.