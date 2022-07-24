Community notes

Garden club

The Mooresville Garden Club will be starting its 2022-23 year Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. After a 15-minute meet and greet with a light brunch, there will be a 30-35 minute presentation on “Creating a Sensory Garden.”

The club will have its general business meeting that typically finishes at 11:45 a.m. informing members what is planned in this next year’s schedule. The public is welcome to join in the fun.

Benefit car and motorcycle show

The Guardians of the Children Mooresville Chapter will be hosting its second annual back to school supply drive car and motorcycle show. Scheduled for July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the event will be held Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive in Mooresville. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and registration fees are donation, either monetary or a donation of school supplies.

There will also be a kid zone featuring a bounce house and multiple additional fun activities.

Blood drive

The urgent need for blood donations remains a critical concern and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to help meet this need by hosting the “Be-a-Lifesaver” American Red Cross blood drive in Mooresville from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at 148 Lazy Lane.

As a thank you, the American Red Cross will be giving blood donors a $10 gift certificate from a selection of participating merchants and enter them in a sweepstakes to win gasoline for a year.

While walk-ins are welcome, donors are invited to schedule an appointment at: RedCrossBlood.org and enter “be-a-lifesaver” in the search box.

Grief support group

Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week in-person support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning Aug. 2 and continuing every Thursday in August from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Palliative Medicine Clinic, 9735 Kincey Ave., Suite 202 in Huntersville.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Free hot dogs

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be providing free hot dogs Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. This will be outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal, are invited to join them.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.