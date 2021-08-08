Community notes

Handbell auditions
The Bells of Lake Norman invites those interested to audition for its new season of ringing. Auditions will be held Aug. 24 at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, contact bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com.
Joint pain
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled “Joint Paint Treatment Options” on Aug. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.
Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple tours and online classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link provided.
For more information or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next virtual interactive tour is planned for Aug. 23 at noon. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. It is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
A breastfeeding class will be offered Aug. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Aug. 24 and 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” led by Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director.
The in-person seminar will be Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar will be offered Aug. 23, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.
Those participating are encouraged to secure reservations for either seminar early as space fills quickly. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.
Family reunion
After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the Isenhour family is thrilled to announce their reunion is back on schedule for this year. On Aug. 14 the family and friends will meet just as they have for more than 135 years for a meal and fellowship.
They will meet at Shearer Presbyterian Church at the corner of Shearers and Presbyterian roads in the church fellowship hall. The gathering will be called to order at 12:30 p.m. for a short business meeting with a covered dish meal immediately following at approximately 1 p.m.
Plan on joining them for this festive, joyful event. For any questions, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.
Classes offered
The South Iredell Senior Center is offering free chair strength and balance classes from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person — DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents, you are encouraged to bring your children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.