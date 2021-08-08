Community notes

A breastfeeding class will be offered Aug. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Aug. 24 and 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Weight loss seminars

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” led by Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director.

The in-person seminar will be Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar will be offered Aug. 23, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.

Those participating are encouraged to secure reservations for either seminar early as space fills quickly. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

Family reunion