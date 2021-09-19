Community notes

Port-a-Pit

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting a Port-a-Pit barbecue dinner Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. until. It will be held rain or shine. Plates will include either half a chicken or a half pound of ribs with baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. Cost is $12 for chicken and $15 for the ribs, with proceeds going to the church to help the community. Preorders are available by calling the church at 704-664-5493.

Project Linus

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in the community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Walmart. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is having its spaghetti supper Sept. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this drive-thru only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

GriefShare