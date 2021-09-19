Community notes

Port-a-Pit
Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting a Port-a-Pit barbecue dinner Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. until. It will be held rain or shine. Plates will include either half a chicken or a half pound of ribs with baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. Cost is $12 for chicken and $15 for the ribs, with proceeds going to the church to help the community. Preorders are available by calling the church at 704-664-5493.
Project Linus
Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in the community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Walmart. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.
Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is having its spaghetti supper Sept. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this drive-thru only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the lives of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group will begin meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will meet for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Newcomers’ class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked.” The class will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on Sept. 22 from 4-5 p.m. for “Support for the Journey,” an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free — DJ music videos and lesson. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Weight loss seminar
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The online virtual seminar will be Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.
Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
Hospital news
Infant/child CPR class will be held Sept. 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.