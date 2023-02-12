Healthy snacks

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., will be hosting a Heart Healthy Snacks event Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. Sponsored by TerraBella Lake Norman, Executive Chef Mark Rodgers Allen will demonstrate some healthy and tasty snack options to keep you satisfied between meals while promoting heart health. RSVP by Feb. 15 to 704-662-3337.

Barbecue planned

Williamson’s Chapel UMC is holding its annual barbecue Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be eat in or takeout at a cost of $12 per plate or $5 per sandwich with proceeds going to area missions. A bluegrass band from the veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop will be performing.

Support groups

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts two monthly support group meetings on the third Wednesday of every month. Both meet in classrooms A and B at the hospital, 171 Fairview Road, with the next meetings set for Feb. 15.

The cancer support group meets at 11:45 a.m. with a free lunch served, and the multiple myeloma support group meets from 6-8 p.m.

For details, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Music at St. Alban’s

Pianist Lauren Jackson Coplan will be the performing artist for Music at St. Alban’s February concert, which is Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

Beginning at 2 p.m. DavidsonLearns (www.davidsonlearns.org) will host a discussion with three generations of performing artists — Coplan, along with her mother and her daughter. A meet-the-artists reception follows the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Breakfast

Every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m., the public is invited to come for a hearty breakfast for any size donation sponsored by Old Mill Ministries, located at Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. The next breakfast will be Feb. 18.