Community notes

Special service

Beautifully Broken, a special community prayer and healing service calling on Jesus for healing of the community, country and nation, will be held at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 571 S. Main St., Troutman, on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Beauty For Ashes Ministry’s Angela Byers will be the host of the event, and Sharnetta Clark-Gordon will serve as the emcee. During the service, the Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of Hunters and Morrows Chapel United Methodist churches, will speak, and Will and Adrienne Beatty of Columbia, South Carolina, will bring special music.

Camp meeting

Morrows Chapel UMC, 1536 Brawley School Road, will be celebrating Camp Meeting Sunday on Aug. 7 during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of the local congregation, will share the message during the special service. All are invited to attend.

Handbell auditions

Do you enjoy hearing handbells? Do you enjoy hearing them around the holidays? Even better, do you enjoy playing handbells, especially around the holidays?

Bells of Lake Norman will have auditions for advanced handbell ringers Aug. 9 for the upcoming holiday season. If you or someone you know is an experienced ringer, and you/they might enjoy playing advanced music, which may be different from what you may play at church, then this could be your opportunity.

The Bells of Lake Norman are also scheduling performances in November and December. If you are interested in ringing with the group or hosting them, contact bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com for more information.

Calling volunteers

A volunteer meeting is planned for Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. for all Felicity Manor volunteer care teams, volunteers and others interested in learning more about the future residential care facility for widowed women. The meeting will be held in downtown Mooresville at the United Way Office, 404 N. Main St.

Go Hawaiian

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, has some fun planned for Aug. 12. From 5:30-6:30 p.m. a Hawaiian Nights covered dish social has been planned followed by a Hawaiian Nights dance from 6-8 p.m. Put on your Hawaiian shirts or hula skirts and dancing shoes and have fun.

Open house

The Christian Mission was founded in 1939 and therefore this year will be the 83rd year the organization has served the community. To celebrate, August has been set aside to celebrate 83 years of Gifts of Love and Dignity (GLAD) to the people they serve. During the month, the mission will be reaching out to faith partners in the service area as well as the general community to offer information about their services.

All are invited to stop by the mission Aug. 25 between 4 and 6 p.m. for a GLAD open house to celebrate their 83rd year, take a tour of the mission, enjoy light refreshments and get a better feel for why the Mooresville Christian Mission is an important fixture in the community.

For additional information, contact Diane Smith, program coordinator, at dsmith@ourchristianmission.org. Donations to support the organization can be made at https://ourchristianmission.org/glad-month/.

Support groups

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting two monthly support groups with both meeting Aug. 17.

The Cancer Support Group meets at 11:45 a.m. in hospital classrooms A and B. This group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required. A free lunch is served. For more information, visit www.lnrmc.com/class-events.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group meets from 6-8 p.m., also in the rooms A and B. It is a free program open to everyone. Registration is not required.

For details about either group, call Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email her at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Family reunion

The Isenhour family reunion, which has been a longstanding tradition for family and friends to gather, will be held in Mooresville at Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, on Aug. 13.

This 140th gathering will begin around 11:30 a.m. with a short business meeting and devotional to follow at 12:30 p.m., with a covered dish meal beginning at approximately 1 p.m. Please feel free to bring a dish and come and celebrate with the family as they begin the next 140 years and counting.

Those having questions or needing additional information can look on the Isenhour Reunion Facebook account, by contacting Kevin Johnson by email at kevindjohnson@yahoo.com or by calling 704-662-8638.

Blood drives

Both Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers will be hosting American Red Cross blood drives during August.

Davis Regional will host a blood drive in the mobile unit Aug. 10 from 12:30-5 p.m. in the front parking lot at 218 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Davis” to schedule an appointment.

On Aug. 24, Lake Norman Regional will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the mobile unit, outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, located at 131 Medical Park Road, in Mooresville.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”