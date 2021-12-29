Community notes

Preschool registration

Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church registration for the 2022-23 school year will get underway in January. Dates are Jan.1 for currently enrolled students and siblings; Jan. 16-30 for registered parishioners; and Jan. 31 remaining spots open to the public. Visit the website at staintherese.net for more information. Call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net for details.

Play scheduled

Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” on Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.