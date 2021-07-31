Community notes

‘Perspectives’ course set
Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience.
The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.
To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the above website.
National Night Out
The Eastern Heights Community Watch will be hosting a National Night Out event at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Willow Valley Park, 463 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville. Tina Cowan is serving as coordinator.
Video study
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering a video study every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow for all who join in the study.
Revival services
Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church, 1536 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be celebrating camp meeting Family and Friends Day Aug. 1 during the 11 a.m. worship service with Elder Nathan Dobie preaching.
The Rev. Russell Alexander is pastor of Morrows Chapel UMC and Hunter’s Chapel Church. All are invited to attend.
Wednesday services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will begin Wednesday night services Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Dinner and the viewing of “The Chosen” will be held in the fellowship hall. A love offering will be taken up for the meal.
Church Inside Out
The next scheduled Church Inside Out at Troutman UMC, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman, is Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. All are invited to attend this free, special, community event.
Welcome Back to Church
Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a Welcome Back to Church community celebration Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of activities taking place during the day including crafts and vendors with items available for purchase, free food and drinks provided and an ongoing raffle. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet police officers and firefighters and enjoy a bouncy house. All are welcome.
Regular church will reopen Aug. 8 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor.
Family reunion
After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the Isenhour family is thrilled to announce that their reunion is back on schedule for this year. On Aug. 14 the family and friends will meet just as they have for more than 135 years for a meal and fellowship.
Again this year, they will meet at Shearer Presbyterian Church at the corner of Shearers and Presbyterian roads in the church fellowship hall. The gathering will be called to order at 12:30 p.m. for a short business meeting with a covered dish meal immediately following at approximately 1 p.m.
Plan on joining them for this festive, joyful event. For any questions, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.
Classes offered
The South Iredell Senior Center will be offering free chair strength and balance classes beginning Aug. 2 from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person — DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents, you are encouraged to bring your children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Volunteers needed
Registration has opened for Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont by visiting https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades. The list of teams for fall 2021 is always being updated on the website and can be viewed at Our Locations/GOTR Greater Piedmont.
Interested in coaching? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is in need and are looking for volunteer coaches. Coaches do not need to be runners! For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.
Sneaker Soiree
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. There will be dinner, drinks and dancing, an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, wine pull and more. All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.
To learn more and buy tickets and/or sponsor the event, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com