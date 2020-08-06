Community notes

Services
- Faith Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, is having services Sundays at 11 a.m., and all are invited to attend. Services are held outside under the pavilion. There is space for social distancing, masks if you don’t have one, and a hand sanitizing station is also available.
- Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is having a children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. under the trees with Murph, parking lot worship services at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with masks and social distancing and on Facebook at 11 a.m. There will be no Bible study or Bingo this week. Both will return Aug. 12.
- Higher Purpose Church, 407 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, has outdoor worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Enrollment time
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, is enrolling now for the 2020-21 school year. Visit the website at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool for more information or contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or 980-444-2305.
Online seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints.” The seminar, scheduled for Aug. 11 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., will feature Orthopedic Nurse Navigator Jaycee Dedmon, BSN, RN, ONC, as presenter.
The presentation will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions afterward. For additional information and to register to attend, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately to you for Google Meet.
