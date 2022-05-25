Community notes

Senior prom

It’s time to celebrate with a Fab at Fifty-Five + event. A senior prom is scheduled for June 18 with lots of fun activities on the menu. Mooresville’s second annual senior prom for seniors age 55 and over, will be held from 7-11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Gateway Boulevard in Mooresville. There will be dinner, dancing, a scavenger hunt, comic entertainment by comedian Church Mother Zelma and more.

Cost is $50 for single and $90 for couple. Payment can be made via Givelify App, Cash App: $FOFMI. For information, call Pastor Gloria Leach at 443-326-1943 or email glorialeach085@gmail.com.

Joint pain treatment

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the free online seminar “Joint Pain Treatment Options” from 6-7 p.m. June 1.

Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered. Visit the Events tab at lnrmc.com for information or to register. A link will be emailed to you for Google Meet.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays, selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are held from 11 a.m. until each Friday, are open to the public and will be available for dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Heart disease seminar

Davis Regional Medical Center is hosting the free online seminar “Women and Heart Disease,” featuring Jessica Prevette, a family nurse practitioner, as presenter. The virtual seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. May 31. Visit the Events tab at davisregional.com for details and to register. A link will be emailed to you for Google Meet.

Center volunteers needed

Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Dr., needs volunteers to help in multiple areas at the center. These include food servers, activity leader, class instructor, marketing and design, facility monitor, volunteer coordinator, front desk, fundraising, and photographers.

Those interested in helping in one of the above areas or in a position not listed or if one has a special talent to share can complete an application, undergo a background check, and attend orientation and training. Have questions or want to donate? Call the center at 980-435-5171.