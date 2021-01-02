Community notes

Church service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have only one service on Sundays during the month of January. This will be a parking lot service at 11 a.m. The service will be on Facebook.

Organ concert

The Organ at Davidson will continue its concert season at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and will be streamed live on Facebook. There will be no in-person attendance for the January concert, which will feature David Brinson.

Brinson’s program will feature music by Buxtehude, Bach, Franck, Widor, Dupré and Duruflé. Since the recital will be available through live stream, the program will also feature brief backgrounds of each piece.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting its online classes and interactive tour during January. Registration is required for each event. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. Once registered, a separate link will be emailed to participants. If the classes or tour are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Online events include:

Infant Care class: Jan. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class: Jan. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/Child CPR class: Jan. 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Maternity center interactive tour: Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. This free tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Childbirth education classes: The two-part course is Jan. 20 and 27 from 6:30-9 both days. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.