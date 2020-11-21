Community notes

Food drive
The Exchange Club of Iredell County will hold a food drive on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pharos Parenting, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. The organization is looking to collect holiday nonperishable food items or gift cards. All participants will be wearing masks and gloves and they can pick up donated items from your trunk or back seat. They encourage the community to help them give back.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will have a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event.
Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Military service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is collecting names and addresses of men and women in active military service so they can send Christmas packages. For details, call the church at 704-663-2188.
Wreaths Across America
To remember, honor and teach is the mission of Wreaths Across America. A special ceremony placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Willow Valley Cemetery will be held Dec. 19 at noon. Help is needed to make sure that each grave has a wreath by sponsoring one or more. Visit the Wreaths Across America website and click on the Willow Valley Cemetery location.
Volunteers are also needed for this third annual ceremony. Clint Ingram, owner of Ingram Funeral Home and Marie Higgins, owner of Curve, both in Mooresville, are coordinators for this local ceremony.
Pastry sale
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the sale is offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.
The pastry sale will run through Dec. 13, with proceeds helping local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 7 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.
Virtual concert
Music at St. Alban’s (Davidson) will be presenting a virtual concert today at 3 p.m. offered to all without charge. The performer will be Robin Bullock, who will offer a program of works by J.S. Bach, Stephen Foster and Turlough O’Carolan.
To hear this performance, go to M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org or to M@SA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/musicatstalbans/.
