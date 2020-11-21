Community notes

Food drive

The Exchange Club of Iredell County will hold a food drive on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pharos Parenting, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. The organization is looking to collect holiday nonperishable food items or gift cards. All participants will be wearing masks and gloves and they can pick up donated items from your trunk or back seat. They encourage the community to help them give back.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will have a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

Military service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is collecting names and addresses of men and women in active military service so they can send Christmas packages. For details, call the church at 704-663-2188.

