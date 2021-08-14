Community notes

Cruise-in

Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville, will be hosting its fifth annual cruise-in Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the event of rain, it will be held Sept. 25. There is no fee to show the vehicles, and no preregistration is required. If you are proud of your car, you are invited to attend and show the car. For details, visit cars@rockymountchurch.com.

Handbell auditions

The Bells of Lake Norman is inviting those interested to audition for its new season of ringing. Auditions will be held Aug. 24 at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, email bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple tours and online classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link provided.

For more information or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

Events include: