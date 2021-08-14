Community notes

Cruise-in
Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville, will be hosting its fifth annual cruise-in Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the event of rain, it will be held Sept. 25. There is no fee to show the vehicles, and no preregistration is required. If you are proud of your car, you are invited to attend and show the car. For details, visit cars@rockymountchurch.com.
Handbell auditions
The Bells of Lake Norman is inviting those interested to audition for its new season of ringing. Auditions will be held Aug. 24 at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, email bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple tours and online classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link provided.
For more information or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Events include:
Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next virtual interactive tour is planned for Aug. 23 at noon. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. It is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Aug. 24 and 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Weight loss seminar
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” led by Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director.
The online virtual seminar will be offered Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. A question and answer period will follow.