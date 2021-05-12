Community notes

Yard sale
Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting a yard sale at the church May 22 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a wide variety of items including furniture, household good and decorative items. There will be no clothes however, as well as no early birds shopping and COVID masks are required.
Classes and tours
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and tours during May. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the class link. For more information, or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”
If the classes and tour are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. Events are:
A virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 17 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
An infant/CPR class is planned for May 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Please note, this is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
A two-part childbirth education course will be held at 6:30-9 p.m. on May 19 and May 26. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”
The in-person seminar will be today at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar is scheduled for May 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director for the Mooresville center, will lead the seminars. Details or to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
Sneaker Soiree
Save the date!
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. Guests will be able to enjoy a fun and inspiring night including dinner, drinks and dancing. There will also be an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, the wine pull and more.
All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.
To learn more and buy tickets and/or sponsor the event, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com.