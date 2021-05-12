Community notes

Yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting a yard sale at the church May 22 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a wide variety of items including furniture, household good and decorative items. There will be no clothes however, as well as no early birds shopping and COVID masks are required.

Classes and tours

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and tours during May. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the class link. For more information, or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

If the classes and tour are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. Events are:

A virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 17 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.