Community notes

Art workshop
Mooresville Arts will be presenting a workshop with internationally known watercolorist Fred Graff, AWS-DF, NWS, TWSA-MS, conducting the intermediate-advanced watercolor four day event.
The workshop will be at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available, and COVID restrictions will be observed.
Registrations are being taken. An early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers until March 31. Cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 is nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required.
For more information, visit www.mooresvillearts.org.
Friday fish dinners
The Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council has teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.
For every person who mentions LAMB when buying a Friday fish dinner or any other food item on the menu at the Showmars Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Call 704-662-3383 and be sure to mention the purchase is to support LAMB. The remaining dates are March 12, 19 and 26 and April 2.
Hospital classes
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and a tour during March. Registration is required, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. For details and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com to discuss other options. They are:
Breastfeeding class on March 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $25.
Free interactive tour March 15 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Infant/CPR class March 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education classes March 17 and 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The two-part course classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Weight loss
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The March online seminars will be at 6:30 p.m. March 10 and 22. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminars with a question and answer period to follow. To register or more information, visit LRNMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.
Community challenge
To help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, the club is asking participants to perform any community service infusing the number 30 through March 21 and then share your photographs on the club’s social media which includes, Facebook, Mooresvillelknexchangeclub; Instagram, mvlknexchangeclub; or LinkedIn, mvlknexchangeclub, and post to hashtag #beworthyforthirty.