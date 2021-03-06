Community notes

Art workshop

Mooresville Arts will be presenting a workshop with internationally known watercolorist Fred Graff, AWS-DF, NWS, TWSA-MS, conducting the intermediate-advanced watercolor four day event.

The workshop will be at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available, and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Registrations are being taken. An early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers until March 31. Cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 is nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required.

For more information, visit www.mooresvillearts.org.

Friday fish dinners

The Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council has teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.