Community notes

Car show fundraiser

The Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its second annual car show fundraiser at Mooresville’s GoPro Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Drive. This special event will be held May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a class for all vehicles and registration will be held at the gate. In addition to the car show, there will be Willie's BBQ, a bounce house and raffle items. All proceeds will go to the foundation.

Center volunteers needed

Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, has a need for volunteers to help in multiple areas at the center. These included food servers, activity leader, class instructor, marketing and design, facility monitor, volunteer coordinator, front desk fundraising and photographers.

Those interested in helping in one of the above areas or a position not listed or, if one has a special talent to share, then complete an application for a background check, attend orientation and training. Have questions or want to donate? Call the center at 980-435-5171.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a variety of online classes and tours. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 23 from noon to 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Childbirth education classes are held in two parts and will be via Goggle Meet May 25 and 31 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.