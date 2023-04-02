Garden club

The Mooresville Garden Club will hold its next meeting April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, Main Street branch. Guest speaker will be Melinda Roberts, horticulture agent from the Iredell Cooperative Extension, speaking on the topic of Creating a Pollinator Habitat. For details, call Barb Besecker at 281-728-6472.

Dinner served

Senior citizens of the community are invited to dinner at Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, on April 6 at 4 p.m.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be April 14 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Weight loss seminars

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.

The first in-person seminar will be April 5 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be April 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, 103 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.

For details and to register, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Tribute concert

A special concert is coming to Mooresville featuring Stephen Freeman as Elvis with the Echoes of A Legend Show Band presented by “The King” title sponsor, Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage. The concert will be April 16 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show at 4 p.m.

The special event is a tribute concert in memory of Dandy Don Parker, who passed away in 2022, with all proceeds going to benefit Felicity Manor, a 501c3 nonprofit which supports widows and widowers in Mooresville.

Tickets are on sale at Felicity Manor’s website, with VIP tickets also available which includes a preshow meet and greet with the artist and exclusive front rows seating. Visit www.felicitymanor.com for tickets.

Volunteer auxiliary scholarships

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications for $1,500 need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.

Applications are available via local high school guidance counselors, may be picked up from the hospital’s Visitor’s Entrance desk, by email request to mlsgrandma@aol.com or downloaded from the hospital’s website, LNRMC.com, under “About” and by clicking on Volunteer Opportunities (2023 Auxiliary Scholarships).

Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited healthcare education program. The application deadline is April 23, and recipients will be announced by May 5.