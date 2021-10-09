Community notes

Breast cancer awareness
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Michelle Bertsch, M.D., FACS, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Group, Surgery and Breast Health Mooresville, will present a free, online breast cancer awareness program Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.
Her presentation will feature breast cancer awareness, treatment options and screening mammograms. Reservation is required for this program, and once registered, a link will be emailed to participants. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.
Auditions set
ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) invites youth ages 7 through 20 to audition for Barbara Robinson’s beloved holiday favorite, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” on Oct. 17 from 2-6 p.m. and Oct. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Auditions will be held at Arts Unlimited, 228 N. Main St., Mooresville. Youth are asked to bring a picture and résumé, or snapshot and summary of experience, and they will read from the script.
Performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” are scheduled for Dec. 17-19 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville.
For more information, visit www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com, call 704-707-6757 or email actartisticdir1@gmail.com.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesdays of October from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Pecan sale
The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.
Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.
Golf tournament
The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention Golf Tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.
Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Parish Life Center at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
The Red Cross will be conducting the drive in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. All donors are required to wear masks. Sign-ups can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/STCCBloodDrive.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting online classes and a tour during the month. Registration is required for each, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. Events are:
Breastfeeding class, Oct. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Infant/CPR class, Oct. 19 from 6:30-9:30 pm. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education classes are held in two sessions via Google Meet. The two-part classes are Oct. 20 and 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Oct. 25 at noon. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. The tour is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Let it Shine
The Dale Jr. Foundation and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation have partnered for the inaugural “Let Hope Shine” event Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Cornelius Road Park, Mooresville. There will be a special luminary lighting at the event as this is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. There will also be food trucks, activities for kids and some Catwalk for a Cause kids will be on hand.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 19, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free — DJ music videos and lesson. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.