Community notes

Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesdays of October from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Pecan sale

The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.

Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.

Golf tournament

The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention Golf Tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.