Community notes

Anniversary
Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, is celebrating its 50th anniversary Aug. 29 during the 11 a.m. worship service using the theme of “Faith UMC, Faith Forward.”
All are invited to join them for this special occasion.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.
Adult plates will be $9 and small/child’s plates will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved — Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting several tours and classes in September. Registration is required for each, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the event. For information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Events include:
An On Demand video tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center, set for Sept. 1, provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. An interactive tour planned for Sept. 27 at noon involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
The infant care class will be Sept. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.
Fall classes
Center Stage Alliance, 110 W. Allison St., a nonprofit organization 501©(3) is opening this fall and offering expert training in the arts to the community. Opening this September, they will offer a variety of classes in the arts, as well as begin working on community productions.
Fall classes will begin Sept. 16 for ages 18 and younger. Class options will include music/acting, art/makeup and dance. Registration for classes is open on the website at www.centerstagealliance.org. Students will be learning skills in preparation for auditions at Center Stage Alliance’s spring show, a fun family musical.
For more information on classes, registration and auditions, visit the website, www.centerstagealliance.org.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person for DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents, you are encouraged to bring your children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.