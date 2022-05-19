Community notes

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast June 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Joint pain treatment

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in June, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for June 1 from 6-7 p.m.

Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Sam's Club in Mooresville. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, please contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday and are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

St. Alban’s concert

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert May 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson featuring A.W. Duo. Their concert will be preceded by a youth recital at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception. The concert will also be available via live streaming. For information about that option and the latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Women and heart disease

Davis Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar May 31 “Women and Heart Disease” featuring Jessica Prevette, MSN, FNP-C, as presenter. The virtual seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Nurse Practitioner Prevette will be the presenter. Visit the Events tab at DavisRegional.com for details and to register online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Sneaker Soiree

Get ready for a fun and festive night celebrating Girls on the Run’s fifth annual Sneaker Soiree. Tickets are on sale now for this special event, which is planned for Oct. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Mooresville’s The Venues at Langtree, 554 Langtree Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a dinner, drinks, and dancing, a silent and live auction, the wine pull, shopping with Kendra Scott and crowd games for amazing prizes.

Bring your family, friends, and co-workers to this fun-filled evening. Sponsorships are available for businesses that include tickets to the event as a perfect networking opportunity and night out for co-workers. Visit https://SneakerSoiree22.givesmart.com for tickets, to browse auction items and for additional information about the event.

Center volunteers needed

Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Dr., has a need for volunteers to help in multiple areas at the center. These included food servers, activity leader, class instructor, marketing and design, facility monitor, volunteer coordinator, front desk fundraising and photographers.

Those interested in helping in one of the above areas or a position not listed or if one has a special talent to share, then complete an application for and background check, attend orientation and training. Have questions or want to donate? Call the center at 980-435-5171.

Weight loss seminar

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman will be hosting a free online educational seminar, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” led by Ryan Heider, M.D., director of the center. The seminar is planned for May 23, at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend, there will be additional seminars throughout the year. For details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Support group

For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.

This grief support group is held virtually on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the first Thursday of every month. Registration is required by visiting CarolinaCaring.org/support, contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Center classes

The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church Street. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.