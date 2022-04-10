Community notes

Bowling fundraiser

The Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman will sponsor a bowling party fundraiser event May 1 from 2-5 p.m. at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. You can sign up to bowl, sponsor a team, donate a door prize or all. Proceeds from the event will go to support the child abuse prevention center, Pharos Parenting, which is in Statesville.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $210 per six-person team. This event is limited to 30 teams, on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting Cyndi Richards, event coordinator, at eveningexchangeclub@gmail.com.

Cookie dough fundraiser

St. Therese Catholic Church’s Little Way Preschool is hosting a fundraiser selling cookie dough in order to raise money for its emergency tuition assistance.

Orders may be placed beginning April 13 and continuing through April 26 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a preschool student or parent or by going online at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.

Orders that are placed online can be picked up May 12 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the church, 217 Brawley School Road in the front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Cookie dough orders placed with a student or parents will be picked up and distributed by the parent.

Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., will be hosting a new program, Ask the Artist, on April 10 from 2-5 p.m. During this educational and interactive experience 12 artists or professionals, ranging from those who specialize in drawing, painting, watercolor, photography, mosaics and wood and marketing your art, will be on-site at the Mooresville Arts gallery to talk with attendees about their craft. There is no charge for this event.

To find out more about the Ask the Artist event and to register, visit mooresvillearts.org/special-events.

Charity golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Moroesville will be holding a charity golf tournament May 13 at Mooresville Golf Club, 205 Golf Course Drive. The tournament will be one of the council’s principal fundraisers this year to support many charitable efforts, including FeedNC, intellectually challenged children and classrooms, The Christian Mission, Special Olympics, Welcome Home Veterans and the Pregnancy Center of Mooresville.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certificates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and also for door prizes. Visit kofc7406.org and click under “Council Announcements” for sponsorship and golfer registration information.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during April. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing is scheduled for April 28 from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Breastfeeding class is planned for April 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/child CPR class will be held April 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education is a two-part course and will be held April 20 and 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Grief support

Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion every Thursday in April from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The group will also be offered virtually on the same days and times via Zoom. Instructions for participation will be provided at the time of registration.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Benefit concert

Rockin’ for a Reason is coming up on April 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Daveste Vineyard in Troutman featuring Too Much. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening. This annual concert will be held to help Pharos Parenting fight child abuse and neglect. Tickets are available and can be purchased at pharosparenting/org or call 704-878-2227. There will be food trucks, wine sales and dancing as well.

Center classes

The chair strength and balance class is offered at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. and will be available for dine-in and carry-out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.

For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is non-denominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information, email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.