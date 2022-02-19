Community notes

New

club

Youth, there’s a new club in town, and you are invited to join.

Sponsored by the Mooresville Garden Club, a youth garden club will be meeting March 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Talbert Recreation Center Garden, 210 Talbert Point Drive. During the meeting the group will choose a container and some succulent plants as well as small items to place in your garden. Afterward, those attending will clean up the area, have refreshments and vote on a name for the club.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to kimberworth@gmail.com so that there are enough supplies. You are also asked to bring a mask.

Felicity Manor

kickoff

A community kickoff for Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, will be Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The drop-in event will be from 2-4 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

Jill Lowe, founder, shared on the manor’s Facebook page that they are “excited to formally introduce ourselves to the Mooresville community and share more about the vision of Felicity Manor.”