Community notes

New
club
Youth, there’s a new club in town, and you are invited to join.
Sponsored by the Mooresville Garden Club, a youth garden club will be meeting March 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Talbert Recreation Center Garden, 210 Talbert Point Drive. During the meeting the group will choose a container and some succulent plants as well as small items to place in your garden. Afterward, those attending will clean up the area, have refreshments and vote on a name for the club.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to kimberworth@gmail.com so that there are enough supplies. You are also asked to bring a mask.
Felicity Manor
kickoff
A community kickoff for Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, will be Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The drop-in event will be from 2-4 p.m. No reservations are necessary.
Jill Lowe, founder, shared on the manor’s Facebook page that they are “excited to formally introduce ourselves to the Mooresville community and share more about the vision of Felicity Manor.”
All are invited to attend and are encouraged to drop by.
MHS musical
planned
The Mooresville High School Theatre will be performing the musical, “Sister Act,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 27 in the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: tinyurl.com/MHSsisteract.
Brass Quintet
concert
Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, featuring the Charlotte Brass Quintet. A youth concert will begin the afternoon’s musical event starting at 2:20 p.m., and the evening will close with a meet-the-artists reception.
M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may choose to hear the concert via live streaming. Information about the streaming option and COVID protocols is available at M@SA’s website www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Quartet
concert
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will present The Ron Brendle Quartet in concert. Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the program will feature a mixture of contemporary and original jazz music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 per person, $25 per couple and $10 for student. For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-5659.
Tour
planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an on demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.
Women’s Day of
Reflection
All women, high school age to 100, are invited to “Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith,” at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road. The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.
Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. You are asked to register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.
Tax
appointments
The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is at 202 N. Church Street, and the phone number is 704-662-3337.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.