 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community notes
0 Comments
alert top story
Community notes

Community notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New

club

Youth, there’s a new club in town, and you are invited to join.

Sponsored by the Mooresville Garden Club, a youth garden club will be meeting March 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Talbert Recreation Center Garden, 210 Talbert Point Drive. During the meeting the group will choose a container and some succulent plants as well as small items to place in your garden. Afterward, those attending will clean up the area, have refreshments and vote on a name for the club.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to kimberworth@gmail.com so that there are enough supplies. You are also asked to bring a mask.

Felicity Manor

kickoff

A community kickoff for Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, will be Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The drop-in event will be from 2-4 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

Jill Lowe, founder, shared on the manor’s Facebook page that they are “excited to formally introduce ourselves to the Mooresville community and share more about the vision of Felicity Manor.”

All are invited to attend and are encouraged to drop by.

MHS musical

planned

The Mooresville High School Theatre will be performing the musical, “Sister Act,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 27 in the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: tinyurl.com/MHSsisteract.

Brass Quintet

concert

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, featuring the Charlotte Brass Quintet. A youth concert will begin the afternoon’s musical event starting at 2:20 p.m., and the evening will close with a meet-the-artists reception.

M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may choose to hear the concert via live streaming. Information about the streaming option and COVID protocols is available at M@SA’s website www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Quartet

concert

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will present The Ron Brendle Quartet in concert. Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the program will feature a mixture of contemporary and original jazz music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 per person, $25 per couple and $10 for student. For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-5659.

Tour

planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an on demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.

Women’s Day of

Reflection

All women, high school age to 100, are invited to “Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith,” at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road. The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.

Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. You are asked to register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.

Tax

appointments

The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is at 202 N. Church Street, and the phone number is 704-662-3337.

Scholarships

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.

Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.

Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics