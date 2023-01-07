Community notes

Handbell auditions

Are you a seasoned handbell musician who is possibly interested in a different handbell experience?

Bells of Lake Norman will hold open auditions for the spring 2023 performance season Jan. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Contact them at bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com or through their Facebook and/or Instagram pages for details.

AARP tax prep

Beginning Jan. 9, the South Iredell Senior Center will begin scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St. For details or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning in February.

Blood drive

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, will host an American Red Cross blood drive, Jan. 12 from 2:30-7 p.m. Use RedCrossBlood.org and enter ProspectPresbyterianChurch to schedule online for a QUICK PASS or call the church office at 704-664-1514 to reserve a time.