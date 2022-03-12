Community notes

Pinto bean supper
The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas, Inc. will be sponsoring a drive-thru pinto bean supper March 18 from 4-8 p.m. at Heritage House, 494 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville. Cost for the meal $5 per person, and tickets are available. The menu will include pinto beans, fat back, slaw, cornbread and cake. For tickets or additional information, call Beatrice Spaulding at 704-534-1054 or Sadie Thompson at 704-938-1904 or any member of the organization.
Pork barbecue
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will have a pork barbecue March 19 from 11 a.m. until. This is a drive-thru only event. Cost is $10 for a plate which includes barbecue, coleslaw, yams, bread and cake. Sandwiches are $4 each. Extra slaw is $4, extra yams are $4, a four ounce sauce is $4 and barbecue by the pound is $10. Details: Call 704-663-2188.
Summer camp
Registration begins March 14 for the annual summer camp activities which are planned for 2022 through Mooresville Parks & Recreation. Some of the activities offered will be after-school, basketball, soccer, tennis, technology, nature-themed programs and more. Visit Mooresvillerecreation.org to view the entire program listing. To register, call 704-663-7026.
Lenten opportunities
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering multiple services and study courses during Lent, and all are invited to attend. Worship opportunities include: Morning Prayer on Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m.; Evensong on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; and group meditation Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.
Prayer service
Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is holding prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation, and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.
After the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.
Center classes
The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.
Friday Lenten meals
The Knights of Columbus local council traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. COVID restrictions prevent that this year.
Instead, the council has teamed up again with Showmars to support the LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) Foundation, which supports people with intellectual disabilities in North Carolina. For every person who mentions LAMB when buying lunch or dinner at the Mooresville Showmars on a Friday during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Help support LAMB and get your Friday meal (fish or not) at Showmars, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Be sure to mention your purchase goes to support LAMB.
For more details about LAMB, visit https://www.lambnc.org.
Pet contest
The Carolina Caring Foundation has announced its second annual cutest pet contest, where community members can vote for their favorite furry friend and deadline to enter the contest is March 13.
Pet owners can enter by making a donation to Pet Peace of Mind at CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet and submitting a photo of their pet to foundation@carolinacaring.org. Voting will begin March 14 on Carolina Caring’s Foundation Facebook page. The winner will be announced March 22. For more information and contest details, visit CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during March. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Events include:
Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center scheduled for March 28 from noon to 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. It will be held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Infant/child CPR class will be held March 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education is a two-part class and will be held March 16 and 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Diabetes seminar
Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes.
“The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes” seminar is a part of Journey to a Healthier Me, a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with prediabetes. The free, online seminar is March 22 at 6 p.m. with registration required.
To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date.