Community notes

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during March. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center scheduled for March 28 from noon to 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. It will be held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant/child CPR class will be held March 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.