Community remembers Jordan Sheldon through scholarship, planned dog park

Following the death of Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop May 4, 2019, the Jordan Harris Sheldon Memorial Scholarship was created to help cadets further their law enforcement training.
Kayla Vega, local singer/songwriter, got involved with the effort to remember Sheldon and wrote the song “Home” with the idea of donating the proceeds in Sheldon’s honor. After conversations with Carson Ledford, Sheldon's brother, Vega organized events to raise money.
The scholarship was established through fundraisers with the hope to endow the scholarship, and in May 2020, Mitchell Community College announced that the Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship endowment had reached $100,000 in gifts and pledges, growing from $33,000 to $100,000 in less than two weeks providing sustained support for current and future MCC BLET students. The generous donation from Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation helped the endowed scholarship reach the $100,000 goal.
The first recipient of the scholarship was presented to Mitchell Community College student Thomas Denny, who was set to graduate in May from the school’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park
The town of Mooresville wanted to honor Sheldon’s sacrifice and create a lasting tribute by providing a dog park where Sheldon’s passion for dogs can be realized as well as a park that can be shared with residents and that Sheldon’s fellow K-9 officers can use to train with their partners.
The dog park, named the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park, will be at 247 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, and is anticipated to be open in the spring 2021.
At the town’s board meeting on Nov. 2, an item on the agenda was to consider awarding a contract with Miles-McClellan Construction Inc. for $175,000 for the construction of the Officer Sheldon Memorial Dog Park at Cornelius Road. The contract is for the base bid of the project and will be funded through operational funds as well as donations accepted at the Oct. 19 meeting. The item passed.
The park will have fenced areas with pavilions and water stations, public Wi-Fi, public seating, an agility course and appropriate signage and artwork to remember Sheldon.
Donations for the park have been made from:
- Randy Marion Automotive, $25,000, to help enhance the park by assisting to fund the three “pawvilions” which will provide shade and comfort to park visitors
- Continuum, $15,000, to help enhance the park by funding its public WiFi services
- Niagara Bottling, $15,000, to enhance the park by assisting to fund water stations
- Lowe’s Home Improvement, $37,500, to enhance the park by providing fencing that will be both decorative and sturdy, making the park safe and attractive
- Two 501(c)3 charities, Sheldon’s K9s and Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation, collaborated to donate $20,000 toward the K-9 agility course that the Mooresville Police Department can use during their continual training sessions