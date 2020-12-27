Community remembers Jordan Sheldon through scholarship, planned dog park

Following the death of Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop May 4, 2019, the Jordan Harris Sheldon Memorial Scholarship was created to help cadets further their law enforcement training.

Kayla Vega, local singer/songwriter, got involved with the effort to remember Sheldon and wrote the song “Home” with the idea of donating the proceeds in Sheldon’s honor. After conversations with Carson Ledford, Sheldon's brother, Vega organized events to raise money.

The scholarship was established through fundraisers with the hope to endow the scholarship, and in May 2020, Mitchell Community College announced that the Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship endowment had reached $100,000 in gifts and pledges, growing from $33,000 to $100,000 in less than two weeks providing sustained support for current and future MCC BLET students. The generous donation from Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation helped the endowed scholarship reach the $100,000 goal.

The first recipient of the scholarship was presented to Mitchell Community College student Thomas Denny, who was set to graduate in May from the school’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park

