Community response sought by Mooresville Museum

During these unprecedented times, many stories and reactions are waiting to be told, and the Mooresville Museum wants to know what local residents have to share.

To help capture the effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the community, the Mooresville Museum is asking people to share their thoughts and experiences during this time. Your input today will be tomorrow’s history.

Stories, in your own words and preferably handwritten, are being sought telling how the pandemic has impacted you, your family, your life as a student, or your work during this time. All thoughts and experiences are welcomed as part of this collecting initiative.

Stories can either be mailed in or dropped off at the Mooresville Museum, 132 E. Center Ave., Mooresville. Submitted stories may be used by the museum for institutional archive, future community research and reference or potential exhibit material.

Prompts, provided by museum officials, that could help in the writing of experiences could include:

What changes have you or your family made in your day to day lives due to COVID-19?

How has your work life or your life as a student changed?