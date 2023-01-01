Community service award is presented

Dana Pape was recognized for her commitment to serving her community during a special ceremony the morning of Dec. 8 at Richard’s Coffee Shop.

The presentation of the Community Service Award to Pape was made by the Mary Slocumb Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, with multiple members of the local chapter in attendance as well as Mary “Larry” Young Hines, chair of the North Carolina DAR State Community Service Awards Committee.

Pape, who retired with the rank of major from the United States Air Force, served her country proudly for 24 years in various capacities, noted DAR member Cindy Warren as she shared about Pape prior to the presentation of the award.

Following her retirement, she and husband Chris moved to the Sherrills Ford area to their forever home. Wanting to connect with the military once again, Warren shared that Pape did her research and found Welcome Home Veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop and Living Military Museum in Mooresville, where she has “given many hours of service to the board and the community at large.”

The board secretary, Pape has “worked tirelessly with the board on some very technical projects,” Warren shared, including “rebranding their website, their logo, dealing with Facebook monitoring and updates and streamlining their email communications. Dana has been involved with virtually every event they have ever sponsored or hosted. Dana has always put her country first and has always had a very strong sense of commitment to her community.”

Hines made the presentation of the award to Pape thanking her and noting how much she is appreciated and thanking her for her commitment.

The chapter’s treasurer, Lee Ann Ahern, came forward at this time to present a check to Pape, which she noted was a donation to Richard’s Coffee Shop in her honor and “for all the hard work that you have done.”

Additional chapter members participating in the ceremony included Rita Azali, regent of the local chapter, who first thanked everyone for the opportunity to be there to honor Pape, after which she explained both what the DAR is and what this particular award was about, noting that it is based solely on merit.

She noted that the Mary Slocumb Chapter was founded in 1904, making them the fourth oldest surviving chapter in the state.

“When most people think of DAR, they usually think first of genealogy because we are all proven lineal descendants of patriots of the American Revolution, but as many of you know, it’s not the whole story,” said Azali. “We’re dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War as well as veterans and active duty personnel.”

The DAR, she continued, is a women’s service organization with community service playing a central role in their mission. Azali shared that their founder, Eugenia Washington, said when the society was started in 1890 that ‘we want a society founded on service,’ and therefore the DAR has remained true to that principle recognizing individuals who, as she noted in the ceremony “perform voluntary community service on a local level that reflect the needs of the communities. These honored volunteers provide service in many areas where they fill a need for people, animals or the environment.”

Mary Morrow, the chapter’s co-chair of the Community Service Awards Committee, introduced Hines sharing that she was from Raleigh and made the trip to present this special award.

Morrow told the group gathered that Hines served in Vietnam with the Red Cross, and “is better known as Doughnut Dolly.” Her husband was a U.S. Navy pilot when they met in Vietnam, and they have three children and five grandchildren.

Hines told a little bit of her time in Vietnam, noting that “the greatest honor of my life was being selected to serve in Vietnam with you my brothers.”

Serving from 1968-69, she said, they could only go “where the Army and Air Force allowed them to go, where they thought it was safe enough for them to go.”

“It was only for a year,” Hines added, “but it changed everything else about my life.” She then thanked them all for their service. “All of you, and the families,” she said.

Azali concluded the ceremony as she noted that it was a great privilege and honor to be there and to honor Maj. Pape and added her thanks to them all for their service.