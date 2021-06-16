Community shows support for Mooresville Police Department

Approximately 60 members of the community dropped by Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on Williamson Road on Saturday to enjoy free ice cream, courtesy of the Mooresville Police Department.
The first annual Cone with a Cop was held from noon to 1:30 p.m. offering the community the opportunity to meet and talk with Chief Ron Campurciani and the other police officers at the event. A tent was also set up with a variety of giveaways for both children and adults who visited.
Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, shared that he “wanted to do a unique community and police event, so I came up with Cone with a Cop.”
Phillip and Angela Henslee, who are both former military, along with their family, dropped by, as Phillip said, “to show support” and with a smile he added, “to also get good ice cream.”
Eli Benson enjoyed her cone as she took a moment to pose for a photo with the police officers.
Lynn and Steve Miller, who attend each of the Coffee with a Cop events shared that “Mooresville is lucky to have a wonderful police department” and therefore they attend each of the events that the department offers to “support and get to know them.”
Harding noted that he hopes to do this event again, which serves as another way for outreach to the community.