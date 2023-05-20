Friends and loved ones gathered at Williamson Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville on Thursday for the first ever butterfly release to remember lost loved ones.

Compassionate Friends of Mooresville, which was formed in 2015 for people who lost children of all ages, hosted this inaugural event.

Rhonda Hulton and Debbie Lindley thanked everyone for coming and opened the meeting with two poems about remembering their loved ones and compared the moment to releasing a butterfly. Everyone who attended stated their name and the person they were remembering before releasing their butterfly. Once all butterflies had passed around, smiles and joy were shared as everyone released their butterfly.

After the release, dinner was provided, which allowed the members to socialize and enjoy one another’s company over a shared meal. After speaking to a few members of the Compassionate Friends of Mooresville, everyone appreciated having an opportunity and a space to talk, share, and listen to others who have gone through similar experiences.

“We can appreciate one another without judgements,” said Kathy Watson. She shared that being a part of this community has created a space where there is no pressure to share feelings and have listening ears from those with similar experiences.

Donna Luehrsen has been a part of Compassionate Friends of Mooresville for five and a half years. “I feel connected to them,” she said, talking about how being a part of this community has helped her with her loss. “It has helped me get through six years since my son passed.”

Luehrsen also said as well that this community is her family and helping her spread the word helps with her grieving.

Member Sarah Cook said that she has been a part of the community since it started. She said that being with others with similar experiences has helped her “not feel so alone” through her grieving process.

Another member, Jocetta Brown, said, “Sometimes you need to talk to someone who isn’t family.” Brown refers to how being around those with shared experiences has helped her and she wants to keep helping others too. “Everyone here has a different story but at the end of the day we have all lost a child,” she said.

Annie Hinds said that she immediately joined the Compassionate Friends of Mooresville after her move from New York. Being involved in this community “helps fill a hole in my heart,” Hinds said, noting that having a place for people to listen to her is welcoming.

Members of this community have remembered their child in different ways. Hinds said that she planted flowers for Easter for her child. Brown wrote a Valentines Day card for her child as well. “It’s a way of keeping them alive,” Brown said, explaining how doing these activities helped her grieve but as well as being a part of Compassionate Friends of Mooresville. Everyone gathered helps support one another by creating a sense of belonging, understanding and open arms.