Editor's Note Compassionate Friends of Mooresville meets the third Thursday of each month at Williamson Chapel United Methodist Church, room 204/205, Building B, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville from 7 to 9 p.m. The butterfly release will be at the church at 7 p.m. on May. 18. For more information call 704-313-8281 or email tcfofmooresville@gmail.com.

There may be tears or laughter or sometimes just silence.

Regardless of how people choose to deal with the loss of a child or grandchild or sibling, there’s no judgment at the meeting of the Compassionate Friends.

The group meets monthly at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville, and has been meeting for some eight years.

Deborah (Debbie) Lindley, one of the group’s earliest members, said it started when Rhonda Mienko went to a Compassionate Friends meeting in Charlotte and decided Mooresville needed a chapter. And from that simple idea, the Compassionate Friends of Mooresville was born.

Their motto, “We Need Not Walk Alone,” is much more than words to Lindley.

It was in April 2015 that Lindley’s son, Joey Ritchie, died of a drug overdose. He was 28, one of three sons, a Statesville High School and Western Carolina University graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

“He had a full life in those 28 years,” Lindley said.

In the months after Joey died, Lindley said, she searched for something to help her through her grief. “I went to a support group for a while but I decided I needed something more,” she said.

Through Randy Berryhill, a bereavement counselor, she learned of the recently-formed Compassionate Friends Chapter in Mooresville.

“I looked for an email address and sent an email to Rhonda,” she said. Meinko responded, telling her about the group and what it had to offer a grieving parent. It seemed like the perfect fit for Lindley before she ever went to a meeting. “She lost her son the same day I lost mine,” Lindley said.

Prior to finding the Compassionate Friends, Lindley said she felt as if she were drowning, unable to process the grief, sadness, and even anger, over Joey’s death. “I felt alone,” she said.

Sitting in a room at a local church among other people dealing with the exact same emotions, she said, was what made the difference for her, she said.

Compassionate Friends, now an international organization, began in England in 1969. When Billy Henderson died in a hospital, the chaplain mentioned it to another set of parents whose young son had just died. The parents of Kenneth Lawley sent flowers to Billy’s funeral with a card that simply read “Kenneth’s parents.” That led to a meeting for tea between the two sets of parents and the birth of Compassionate Friends.

Now with chapters throughout the world, the group is providing a sense of refuge, healing, friendship and, as its name implies, compassion for those who are grieving the death of a child.

Lindley said grandparents and siblings also are welcome and have attended meetings since the organization began eight years ago.

Lindley said she went to that first meeting with a feeling of trepidation, not knowing what to expect. But her uneasiness was quickly put to the side as she realized she was among people going through the exact same journey she had been on for four months.

She said being among people who understood all of her emotions validated her feelings. She could also talk about Joey without making people feel uncomfortable.

Compassionate Friends also gave a voice to other parents and loved ones and gave them the opportunity to remember their child, brother or sister or grandchild through stories or pictures in a safe setting.

Lindley said the group also whole-heartedly welcomes adoptive parents. “They’ve lost a child just the same as any of us and feel the same grief,” she said.

She said not everyone deals with the grief in the same way. Some need to cry, others laugh as they remember the good times, some just sit quietly and listen. And that’s OK, Lindley said.

They write down memories of their children and place those in a basket. There’s also resources available through the group that can help in the grieving process.

The monthly meetings are just one of the things the group does to offer support to grieving families. At Christmas-time, the group gets together and remembers their loved ones with music, readings and photos.

And at its May meeting, Compassionate Friends will pay tribute to their loved ones with a butterfly release. It’s the group’s first butterfly release. Family members will release a butterfly to remember their child.

One holiday that’s much tougher to navigate for Lindley and others is Mother’s Day. She celebrates with her two sons, but Joey is also a part of the day as well. They also remember Joey on the anniversary of his death with eating one of his favorite types of food — Mexican.

Lindley said Joey is never far away in their memories, and thanks to Compassionate Friends she is much better equipped to bring those memories into the forefront. “I miss hm. I miss him,” she said.

Lindley said the group’s motto has been her saving grace in the past eight years and she encourages others who may need the support of Compassionate Friends to come to a meeting.

Since Joey’s death, Lindley said she has changed as can be expected. She said now she doesn’t sweat the small stuff. “I am grateful and I have more gratitude (for the little things in life) because of my loss,” she said.