After receiving complaints of illegal drug activity, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in the execution of a search warrant on a North Academy Street residence.

Earlier this week detectives executed the search warrant at 415 N. Academy St. after their investigation revealed that Albert Rhyne Stewart was selling fentanyl from the residence, the MPD said in a news release.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives seized approximately 30 grams of raw fentanyl, 161 fentanyl pills which were made to look like oxycodone pills, 14 lorazepam pills, five oxycodone pills, a small amount of cocaine, and $1,320 cash, police said.

Stewart, 57, of Mooresville, was charged with three counts each of trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule II, and one count each of possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule IV, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle to keep or sell controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $800,000.

Stewart has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1987 which includes numerous convictions for narcotics related offenses, police said.

Stewart was released from prison in 2019 after serving nearly six years for being a habitual felon. At the time of the latest arrest, Stewart is on probation for a conviction for possession of Schedule II after a 2021 arrest for possession with intent to sell cocaine, police said.

Stewart is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.