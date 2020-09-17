Computer from Mooresville Exchange Clubs helps agency remain available

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two local Exchange Clubs, the Evening Exchange Club of Great Mooresville-Lake Norman and the CAP Committee of the noon Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, teamed up to purchase and present a new laptop computer to Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting Center in Statesville.

During these days of serving during a pandemic, Fowler noted how important receiving this gift has been.

“Like so many others, our agency had to adjust how we provided our services to the public during this pandemic. Having an updated laptop with camera capabilities means we are able to continue connecting with caregivers that need extra support, counseling and parenting skills,” shared Fowler. “The impact of COVID-19 has had on the mental health of families and children means that our availability is imperative. The Exchange Clubs’ generous gift helped make that possible.”

The computer was presented to Fowler during a summer social of the evening club, which meets the first and third Tuesdays at Victory Lanes on Morlake Road in Mooresville, beginning with a social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. Cyndi Richards serves as the president of the organization. Those interested in learning more about the club may email Eveningexchangeclub@gmail.com.

The noon club is currently meeting virtually on the second and fourth Thursdays at noon. Beth Packard is the president of the organization. To learn more about the group, those interested can either email mvlkn.exchangeclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.mooresvillelknexchange.org.