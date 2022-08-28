Concert and CD release celebration set for Sept. 10

Heartland Baroque has released a new CD, and will be presenting a special concert and reception to celebrate.

The concert, set for Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Tickets, which are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students, will be available both at the door and online at httpswwwheartlandbaroqueorg.ticketleap.com/wildgiants/.

Performing will be the Heartland Baroque artists who, as noted in a release, are “bound by a passion for playing instrumental music of the 17th and 18th centuries. Heartland Baroque is an ensemble made up of respected early music specialists from all over the United States.” Members are Martie Perry and David Wilson, baroque violins; Keith Collins, dulcian; Barbara Krumdieck, baroque cello; and William Simms, theorbo and baroque guitar.

Heartland Baroque performed one of the featured concerts in the 2018 North Carolina HIP Music Festival and most recently, the group was awarded a residency at the esteemed Avaloch Farm Music Institute in New Hampshire. They were featured on the Mallarmé Chamber Players concert series in May of 2022, and has also performed several concert tours in North Carolina, the release continued. The group has presented fringe concerts at the Boston and Berkeley Early Music Festivals as well for the Early Music Festival for Grace in California. The group’s debut CD, “The Benevolent Monarch,” was recently released in June of 2022.

For the concert, the ensemble will be joined by guest artists, Janelle Davis, baroque viola, and Lance Pedigo, percussion as they present “Wild Giants,” a program honoring the story of a hero’s journey through music and text. Miquel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote, one of the great novels in Western literature is a pivotal work, telling the classic tale of a knight, his squire, and their quests in the name of chivalry.

Many composers throughout history have been inspired to tell the story of this literary masterpiece through music, and this concert features Georg Phillip Telemann’s sonic tribute, ‘Burlesque de Quixotte.’ The other composers in this concert represent the lexicon of the strongest artists under Austrian Habsburg rule in the early Baroque period.

Musicians such as Johann Heinrich Schmelzer, Antonio Bertali, Giovanni Valentini, and their contemporaries will be featured, with works for violins, viola, cello, theorbo and baroque guitar, dulcian and percussion. Music from Heartland Baroque’s new CD “The Benevolent Monarch” will be included, and copies will be available for purchase at the concert.

The release party will be held following the concert.