Concert and composer weekend planned

The First Baptist Church of Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will host a Concert and Composer Weekend with Mary McDonald.

The two-day event will begin Nov. 12 with a choral clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. along with a free concert by McDonald at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

On Nov. 13, McDonald will lead worship and direct the Sanctuary Choir during the 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services. Both will be services of worship through music. The choir will be singing eight of McDonald’s choir anthems, and she will be sharing on the organ and piano as well.

Well known in sacred music, McDonald has a career that spans more than 40 years. More than 1,000 compositions through anthems, seasonal musicals and keyboard collections testify to her significant contribution to church music. In her biography, it was noted that she became the first woman president of the Southern Baptist Church Music Conference. McDonald recently retired from serving 36 years as accompanist for the Tennessee Men’s Chorale, touring internationally to Brazil, England, Wales and Italy.

In 2010, after serving as senior music editor for The Lorenz Corp. in Dayton, Ohio, for more than 20 years, she resigned her position to serve the church in a different way. Now, she takes her tremendous passion and love for music making directly to churches as an independent artist. Since then, she has been in constant demand in churches across the nation for composer weekends as well as served as host for many of the top choral music dealer conferences in the United States and Canada.

McDonald has performed twice on the grand stage of Carnegie Hall, both as pianist and conductor in 2019 and will return to conduct “Festival of Christmas” in November 2022. She has been the recipient of numerous awards, among them the prestigious John Ness Beck Award, the Paul B. Clark Award for Excellence in Church Music, and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Sacred Music.

She and her husband of 43 years, Brian, a Knoxville architect, live on the scenic Douglas Lake in the heart of the Smoky Mountains in Dandridge. Tennessee. They have two married children and five grandchildren.

All are invited to attend the concert Saturday and the services Sunday. For information, email Eddie Hicks at eddie@fbcmooresville.com.