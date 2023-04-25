On Sunday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, Cavin-Cook, Pet Pilgrimage and Heritage House presented Stephen Freeman Live with the Echoes of a Legend Show Band.

The show was a tribute to Dandy Don Parker, a beloved local celebrity who passed away April 5, 2022. The event was hosted by Felicity Manor, a local nonprofit organization that is exploring housing alternatives for widows, and through their community outreach arm, Felicity Manor Gives Back, volunteers deliver to more than 90 widows and widowers at holidays and birthdays.

The show was held in the Joe V. Knox Auditorium to a sold-out crowd.

At the event, the first 100 attendees received a goody bag and a Mooresville Tribune, which was a nod to Dandy Don who loved picking up Tribunes from around town and delivering them to various merchants.

A good selection of Dandy Don’s Elvis memorabilia was offered through a silent auction, and community businesses, most with a connection to Dandy Don, donated a variety of raffle items. VIP tickets gave guests a special backstage meet-and-greet with the artist, along with exclusive front-row seating.

Everyone enjoyed looking over the Dandy Don Tribute table that showcased pictures and items from Dandy Don’s life. Concessions were also available.

Following Intermission, a special tribute video was shown that included many photos through the year of Dandy Don and narrated by his children, Mike Parker and Jill Lowe. It also included interviews from former neighbor, Pansy Rummage, fellow Civitan Erskine Smith and legendary race car driver, Jimmy Johnson. Johnson and Dandy Don enjoyed a special memory from when Johnson first arrived in town, he met Dandy Don at Lowe’s, who immediately asked his name. Dandy Don replied, “I don’t believe I know that name,” and Johnson replied, “You will.” That story has been told for years.

Other sponsors of the event were Shop N Save, The Sign Clinic, Freeze Refrigeration, WHIP and Mooresville Ford. A total of $10,000 was raised for the organization, and Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor, expressed her gratitude for everyone involved in making this a successful event.

For more information about Felicity Manor, visit www.felicitymanor.com.