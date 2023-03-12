Mooresville Performing Arts & Events will present a special evening of music, Ruben Sings Luther, at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St., on March 18 at 7 p.m. It’s a special concert event for Ruben Studdard fans and millions of Luther Vandross fans who long for his music, who now have a show that comes very close to the feeling of his memorable concerts.

The evening will be a vocal tribute to his remarkable talent.

There will never be another Luther Vandross, and no other voice comes closer to him than Ruben Studdard, the remarkable singer who has been hailed as the “Next Luther” during his “American Idol” run, and was nominated for a Grammy for singing “Superstar.”

Produced by Stig Edgren, the creative force who staged events for numerous popes and presidents, created “Elvis Presley – In Concert,” The colors of Christmas, designed shows for Earth, Wind & Fire, Gloria Estefan, and created Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” live video.

Tickets are available online by visiting www.ourtownstage.com or by calling the ticket office at 704-799-4220.